Arsenal transfer fear: Club chiefs anxious Alexis Sanchez could push for exit

Alexis Sanchez is considering move to Paris Saint-Germain following phone calls with Neymar and Dani Alves.

Wenger said: “I think if you read the French papers they are on Mbappe’s case to finish their transfer market”.

“He has a little abdominal strain that he caught on Sunday morning in training, before he came to Wembley”, Wenger told his weekly news conference.

Wenger admitted entering the new campaign without Sanchez is a blow for Arsenal as they look to re-establish themselves among the league’s elite having missed out on a top-four spot last term.

“It’s always possible when players are in final year of contract [to renew]”, he said, per FourFourTwo.

Ahead of his side’s Community Shield penalty shoot out victory over Chelsea, though Sanchez sustained the knock and will now absent for the games against Leicester and Stoke City.

“For us Alexis Sanchez is a loss, of course”.

Wenger also dismissed Chelsea’s reported interest in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, saying he is still firmly in his first-team plans.

Wenger remains determined to keep Sanchez at Arsenal, after he scored 30 goals in all competitions last term and says the club will not be tempted into a late-window sale.

“I think he had in his career some bad moments because he had some small injuries”, the Frenchman added.

While Lacazette is a tremendous poacher and Ozil is a wonderful creator of chances, Sanchez is the man who knits together Arsenal’s attacking play; at his best he is a force of nature.