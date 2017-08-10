ASEAN, China adopt CoC framework

China on Sunday scored a diplomatic coup in its campaign to weaken regional resistance against its sweeping claims to the South China Sea when Southeast Asian nations issued a diluted statement on the dispute and agreed to Beijing’s terms on talks.

The foreign ministers also “expressed serious concerns over maritime disputes in the South China Sea (SCS)” and noted their “strong opposition to coercive unilateral actions that could alter the status quo and increase tensions”.

“Our coastguards have been talking so there would be less navy ships and more coastguard ships in the area”.

Year in and year out, the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations rotates among the members.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (6-L) joins foreign ministers and representatives of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the ASEAN-Japan Ministerial Meeting of the 50th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and Related Meetings in Manila, Philippines August 6, 2017.

The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei have competing claims. Critics, however, say the framework serves only as a brief outline of previously agreed principles and fails to mention concerns over China’s newly built islands or an arbitration ruling a year ago that invalidated Beijing’s claims to virtually all of the South China Sea.

The three nations also called on China and the Philippines to respect last year’s global arbitration ruling which dismissed much of Beijing’s claim in the sea.

“The finalised framework of the CoC on the South China Sea brings stability to the issue, thus demonstrating a positive momentum”. “The stability, freedom of navigation and respecting of worldwide law here are matters concerning Japan’s interests because Japan is embroiled in a row with China in the East China Sea”.

Clearly, the 50-year-old Asean has to evolve into a true regional bloc by developing a unified voice that reflects the aspirations of a genuine Asean Economic Community and its population of more than 600 million, not the vested interest of a single member state alone that panders in turn to the interest of any purveyor of influence and lucre aspiring to dominate the larger Asian region. China has also been continuing unilateral resource development in Japan’s exclusive economic zone and on continental shelves in areas pending delimitation. China has refused to recognize the ruling, based on a 1982 maritime treaty.

Further, the U.S. Defense Department has expressed caution regarding China’s recent attempts to strengthen its de facto control over the Spratly and Paracel island groups in the South China Sea.

The tribunal past year ruled China’s sweeping claims to the sea had no legal basis.

The code framework is an outline for what China and ASEAN call “consultations” on a formal agreement, which could start later this year.

The framework was agreed by senior diplomats from Asean and China in the southwestern Chinese city of Guiyang in May.

The meetings will take place as the United Nations Security Council votes this weekend on a US-drafted resolution to toughen sanctions against North Korea to punish the isolated regime for its missile and nuclear tests. “Balancing those three is the hard part”, he said. “What is happening under Mr. Trump is that U.S. Asia policy will no longer be about balancing power, but addressing an existential threat like North Korea, which now has ICBM technology, and the rising threat of terrorism in the region”.

The United States and China, North Korea’s main ally, have been wrestling with how best to respond to the North’s two intercontinental ballistic missile tests, which have deepened global fears that the missiles would be able to strike the USA mainland. “So we believe the current strategy – without judging the past strategy – is now working”, he said.