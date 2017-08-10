ASEAN communique a message to China

The issue was also likely to top the agenda when ASEAN ministers meet with their dialogue partners, including the United States, Japan, China and Russian Federation for Asia’s largest security forum on Monday.

In a joint statement, the three expressed serious concerns over the long-seething sea disputes and “voiced their strong opposition to coercive unilateral actions that could alter the status quo and increase tensions”.

China claims nearly all of the South China Sea, and has heavily militarized some islands in the region and expanded other territories with major land reclamation work, turning sandbars into islands and equipping them with airfields, ports and weapons systems.

Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee will today arrive in Manila to meet with his Asia-Pacific counterparts.

Their remarks, which are aimed at taming aggression in the disputed waters, are considerably stronger than a joint statement of concern issued by their counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a 10-nation bloc whose economies depend heavily on China.

“We reaffirmed the importance of enhancing mutual trust and confidence, exercising self-restraint in the conduct of activities, pursuing mutually agreed practical maritime areas of cooperation, and avoiding unilateral actions in disputed features that may further complicate the situation in keeping with the principle of peaceful resolution of disputes without resorting to the threat or use of force”, the statement read.

Also on Sunday the foreign ministers of ASEAN and China adopted a negotiating framework for a code of conduct in the South China Sea, a move they hailed as progress but seen by critics as a tactic to buy China time to consolidate its maritime power. He said the framework is an outline and countries can put in more substantive aspects of the code when the negotiations start. The region itself is not a treaty partner of the USA and it’s up to the 10 Southeast Asian countries to respond firmly to China’s posture in the South China Sea, he said.

While China is the most active in terms of building up the territories it controls, both the Philippines and Vietnam have begun to follow Beijing’s lead.

The US and other nations have tested Beijing’s claims by conducting “freedom of navigation” operations around islands controlled by China.

The three countries also said that they “will continue to fly, sail, and operate wherever worldwide law allows”, ignoring China’s call for foreigners to keep out of the disputed waters.

This comes as Manila hosts the 50th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, where regional officials discuss issues such as the South China Sea dispute and the North Korea tensions.

When the communique was issued later, the ASEAN ministers surprisingly defied China’s stance with indirect criticism of Beijing’s land reclamation and military fortifications in the disputed waters.

The joint communique, however, did not mention militarization in the South China Sea, which was mentioned in the statement a year ago under the chairmanship of Laos.