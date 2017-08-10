AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) Upgraded by Investec to Buy

Argus Research upgraded AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE:AZN) rating on Monday, August 29. Citigroup Inc.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.80% from the company’s previous close. The rating was disclosed to clients in analysts report on Thursday morning.

A total of 2 analysts have released a report on St Ives PLC. zero analysts rating the company a strong buy, two analysts rating the company a buy, one analyst rating the company a hold, zero analysts rating the company a underperform, and finally zero analysts rating the company a sell with a 12-month price target of 199.50GBX. Therefore 67% are positive. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,946.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,545.50. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Udg Healthcare PLC to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 760 ($10.03) to GBX 785 ($10.35) in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.51) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Recently stock market analysts have updated their consensus ratings on shares of Paysafe Group (LON:PAYS). Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo plc in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 98.67. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 210.43 ($2.74). The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.58) per share, with a total value of £985.32 ($1,283.14). The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, December 1.

Burberry Group plc (LON BRBY) opened at 1769.00 on Thursday. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 7 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 15 report.

SEGRO plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of 1.31 billion GBP. Investors of this company earned a return of 6.10% on the assets it owns in past twelve month. It now has negative earnings.

About 48,555 shares traded. AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE:AZN) has risen 19.45% since August 10, 2016 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 25.06% the S&P500. Segro had 155 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) traded down 0.86% during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2473.50. CAL’s profit will be $3.19 million for 31.94 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. The Horizon Kinetics Llc holds 619,308 shares with $21.74M value, down from 827,062 last quarter. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,454 shares. It has outperformed by 8.83% the S&P500.

Naples Global Advisors Llc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in First Bancorp Inc for 35,165 shares. Wilen Investment Management Corp. owns 699,485 shares or 8.65% of their USA portfolio.

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca), launched on June 17, 1992, is a biopharmaceutical company. Also, insider Christopher Bailey sold 174,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $25,150 activity.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.