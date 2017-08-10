Audiences Ruthlessly Reject ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’

In this movie Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma play the lead roles.

Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan starring ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ successfully completed 7 days at the box office on Thursday, August 10th.

In fact it seems like audiences were actually united in not giving the Imtiaz Ali directed film a dekko at all and weak content followed by all around poor word of mouth was just the kind of ammmunition needed to vent out all the disappointment.

Despite all the bad reviews from the film critics, the movie managed to receive a very good opening at the box office. The film did the best box office business on Sunday and grabbed Rs 15.50 crores. Reportedly, The film has now collected Rs. 58.40 crore* in total and would wrap it’s first week around the Rs. 60 crore mark. The film slows down after the first weekend and earned Rs. 1-1.5 crores (approx) on the fifth day. It jumped on its 2nd Saturday as it collected 2 crores showing around 100% jump.The film has surpassed Arjun Kapoor’s Ishaqzaade (45.00 crores) at the box office. The film is expected to do the box office collection of Rs.1-2 crores on the 6th day, Wednesday. This is third collaboration of SRK & Anushka who previously pairing up for “Jab Tak Jai Jaan” and “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi”.