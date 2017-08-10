Aust, US urge stop to China Sea reclaims

“We, the Foreign Ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, reiterate our grave concerns over the escalation of tensions in the Korean Peninsula including the most recent testing by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) on 4 and 28 July 2017 and previous ballistic missile launches and two nuclear tests in 2016″, they said in a statement issued after their meeting. As in past criticisms, they did not cite China by name.

A Southeast Asian diplomat told the AP on Sunday that Vietnam had pushed for stronger language despite opposition from numerous ministers, whose countries rely heavily on China for trade and investment.

China claims nearly all of the South China Sea, and has heavily militarized some islands in the region and expanded other territories with major land reclamation work, turning sandbars into islands and equipping them with airfields, ports and weapons systems.

The US and other nations have tested Beijing’s claims by conducting “freedom of navigation” operations around islands controlled by China. She says the USA plans to discuss the issue with other Asian nations during a regional meeting taking place in the Philippines.

“We reaffirmed the importance of enhancing mutual trust and confidence, exercising self-restraint in the conduct of activities, pursuing mutually agreed practical maritime areas of cooperation, and avoiding unilateral actions in disputed features that may further complicate the situation in keeping with the principle of peaceful resolution of disputes without resorting to the threat or use of force”, the statement read.

The U.S., Japan and Australia called on the Philippines and China on Monday to abide by the ruling of an global tribunal which invalidated Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea. But Thornton says the USA will continue referring to the ruling and will keep pressing for freedom of navigation and for respect for rules and laws.

China’s foreign minister said over the weekend that talks for a long-sought code of conduct in the South China Sea, first mooted in 2002, may finally start this year if “outside parties” don’t cause a major disruption.

The ministers also called for a proposed code of conduct in the South China Sea, to be negotiated by China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to be “legally binding, meaningful, effective, and consistent with worldwide law”.

All or parts of the sea are also claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam, which has led to intense territorial disputes and naval standoffs.

North Korea pulled out of the talks – which also include South Korea, the U.S., China, Japan and Russian Federation – in 2009 to protest global condemnation of a long-range rocket launch. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi would not comment on whether Beijing supported the code being legally binding.

Another diplomat says the wordings on the South China Sea issue to be included in the communique had not yet been finalized Saturday.

Both diplomats spoke to the AP condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issues publicly.