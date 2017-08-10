Authorities still unsure if German teen IS bride can go home

A schoolgirl who fled Germany to join Isis faces execution as a new video of her capture emerged.

A video of the 16-year-old German teenager, who has been dubbed as the “Jihadi Bride” or “ISIS bride”, being captured by the Iraqi Army, has taken the Internet by storm.

Germany is now deciding whether Wenzel should be returned home where she could face trial for her ties to the terrorist group.

One German magazine, citing Iraqi security sources, said she and the four German women she was found with in the rubble of Mosul last month worked to the Islamic State “morals police” rersponsible for women adhering to strict dress codes. Two of the soldiers are holding her arms, and she screams as they shout at her.

The German press interviewed her after Iraqi forces transferred her to Baghdad for questioning, where she appeared to show regret for joining the group.

“I want to leave this, the war, the noise, the weapons”.

“We, as the public prosecutor’s office in Dresden, have not applied for an arrest warrant and will therefore not be able to request extradition”, Lorenz Haase, a senior public prosecutor in Dresden, told German media following the girl’s arrest.

Linda and her cellmate were “doing well given the circumstances”, Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schäfer said, The Times reported.

Germany is reportedly deciding how to proceed with the wayward teen.

“Make room, make room, she is a Christian, she can’t take it any more, she is hurting, she is weak, she is a blonde, she is a German”, he says, The Sun of the United Kingdom reported.

The charge carries the death penalty, but this is not usually carried out on those under age 24.

In the film, she can be heard screaming and crying as she is dragged by Iraqi soldiers.

The terror group seized Mosul in 2014.

Isis used to control larges swathes of Iraq and Syria, but the group has progressively lost several of its areas after joint offensives were launched against it in both countries.