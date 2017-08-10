Bahrain, UAE open up airspace for Qatar Airways

On Tuesday, Qatar’s Civil Aviation Authority said that Qatar’s national airline carrier, Qatar Airways, would use new air routes for its global flights due to a traffic blockade imposed on Doha by a number of neighboring states amid the ongoing diplomatic row.

Saudi civil aviation authority affirmed that the boycott of Qatar continues.

The Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority, H E Abdullah bin Nasser Turki Al Subaie, said yesterday that an important course for Qatar Airways has been activated across the global waters for which the UAE is responsible in the Arabian Gulf.

“The ICAO and the states involved are continuously monitoring related air route suitability and ATM (air traffic management) measures, which may still be subject to further modification if necessary, by mutual agreement”, Philbin said.

“The airspace from the west of Saudi Arabia is sovereign and Qatar is banned from using it”, GACA statement said.

Media reports on Wednesday afternoon suggested that Bahrain and the UAE had agreed to open parts of their airspace for use by Qatari aircraft.

Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar in June, accusing it of fomenting regional unrest, supporting terrorism and getting too close to Iran, all of which Doha denies.

A meeting held in Montreal last week discussed contingency routes that had been planned as part of a preliminary agreement reached earlier this month, but not yet opened to Qatar-registered flights, Al Jazeera reports.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) must demand from the blockading countries the “unconditional opening of their airspace and not in bits and pieces”, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker has said.

He warned the new corridor could be “rescinded in minutes” if the UAE or Bahrain decide to do so.