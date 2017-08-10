Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Instinet

The consensus recommendation is the average rating on a stock by the analyst community.

The balance sheet health of any company plays a key role in its ability to meet its obligations and maintain the faith of its investment base.

Davidson & Garrard Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 5.21% based on its latest 2016Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. Over the past 2 quarters, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) is up 7.96%, compared with a gain of almost 4.17% for 3 months and about 0.52% for the past 30 days. Bank Amer Corp (Call) now has $241.19 billion valuation. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bank of America Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. About 20,445 shares traded.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE BAC) traded down 1.74% during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.31. It has outperformed by 41.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2016 Q4.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. It is positive, as 62 investors sold Bank of America Corp shares while 560 reduced holdings. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Corporation by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) has risen 58.64% since August 10, 2016 and is uptrending.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc holds 4.79% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc for 16,295 shares.

In recent action, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has made a move of +0.28% over the past month, which has come on weak relative transaction volume. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 164,141 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shoker Inv Counsel has 0.28% invested in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC). The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Barometer Management Incorporated reported 1.41M shares or 3.5% of all its holdings.

Bank of America Corporation declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) was reduced too. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.49% or 313,147 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 270,301 shares. The First Mercantile Trust Co holds 9,070 shares with $618,000 value, down from 17,960 last quarter. Johnson Financial Grp reported 121,272 shares stake. It also increased its holding in Ishr S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mid (VO). Principal has invested 0% in Landauer Inc (NYSE:LDR).

Looking out over the past year, company shares have been recorded -5.76% off the 52 week high and 65.41% away from the low over the same period.Covering sell-side analysts have recently weighed in on shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Therefore 33% are positive. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.09 has a 1 year high of $25.80.

Traders purchased shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 11 report. Guggenheim downgraded the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, November 15 to “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN) on Monday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. Vantage Investment Advisors Llc acquired 123,469 shares as Bank Of America (BAC)’s stock declined 6.00%. The rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Overweight” on Wednesday, December 21. A 8 analysts rate it as either a buy or a strong buy, while 0 believe that investors should either steer clear of (NASDAQ:PCAR) or, if they already own its stock, sell it. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by Nomura. Credit Agricole upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, January 29 report. It closed at $74.67 lastly. It is down 13.94% since August 10, 2016 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2016Q3.

Willdan Group, Inc.is a holding company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q4 2016. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 16,700 shares. Robshaw & Julian Associates Inc owns 7,249 shares or 4.14% of their U.S. portfolio. 57,436 were accumulated by Peddock Advisors Ltd Com. Orrstown Fincl stated it has 1.32% in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM). 2,624 are held by Regions Financial. Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 9,663 shares. Sailingstone Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 8.49% in Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN). Teton Advsr has invested 0.04% in Landauer Inc (NYSE:LDR). Benin holds 0.27% or 26,573 shares in its portfolio. Nokota Management Limited Partnership holds 0.33% or 359,500 shares. About 45.36M shares traded. 383.70 million shares or 2.52% more from 374.26 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. CHUN MICHAEL J had sold 1,200 shares worth $102,086 on Tuesday, March 7.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our daily email newsletter.