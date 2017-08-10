Battlefield 1 Is Available for Free on Origin and EA Access

I don’t think EA has made any official announcement yet, but if you check out the official page on Origin, you will find that the shooter is indeed ready for subscribers. The company has yet to announce the move, but players noticed the change over this morning.

Battlefield 1 launched last October and was a smashing success for the publisher.

Battlefield 1, one of the biggest blockbuster games released on the Xbox One this year, is now available to play for EA Access subscribers (via Neowin). It gives you access to tons of games in the Vault, including Star Wars: Battlefront and all its respective DLC; Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 and a handful of other favorites across both platforms. Subscriptions cost $5 a month or $30 per year. The current selection of EA Access titles includes Titanfall 2, Federation Internationale de Football Association 17, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, Need for Speed, Oxenfree, Unravel, and more.

For those unaware, the Access service follows a subscription-based model for many games published by EA and even some that aren’t. Battlefield 1 joins the likes of Titanfall 2, Federation Internationale de Football Association 17, Star Wars Battlefront, and more.

For those of you that haven’t joined EA Access or Origin Access just yet, it’s a pretty good deal.