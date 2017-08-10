BC government to make announcement about Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

“The National Energy Board process that led to this project’s approval was profoundly flawed”, Weaver said in a statement.

Premier John Horgan promised on the campaign trail earlier this year to use “every tool in the toolbox” to stop the project, but a mandate letter to the Heyman softened the language, saying instead that he must “defend B.C.’s interests in the face of” the expansion.

“Our government made it clear that a seven-fold increase in heavy oil tankers in the Vancouver harbour is not in B.C.’s best interests”, Heyman told reporters in Vancouver.

“Until these consultations are completed in a way that meets B.C.’s legal obligations, work on this project on public lands can not proceed”, he said.

Trans Mountain says construction is set to begin in September.

He said it was “highly unlikely” that can be done by September 12.

“Until these consultations are completed in a way that that meets these legal obligations, work on this project on public land can not proceed”, he said.

“So until those plans are completed, Kinder Morgan-with the exception of private land and with the exception of some clearing or right-of-way-cannot put shovels in the ground”.

Heyman said the provincial government will also take seriously its duty to “meaningfully consult” with First Nations groups before approving environmental assessment certificates for the project.

Fifty-one First Nations have signed mutual benefit agreements with Trans Mountain.

Most of the pipeline goes through indigenous territory or public land, Heyman said.

“We want to consult with them on a range of other economic opportunities”, he said.

The government will also seek advice about a separate lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court, where the Squamish Nation is challenging the provincial approval.

“We are committed to working with the province and permitting authorities in our ongoing process of seeking and obtaining necessary permits and permissions”, president Ian Anderson said in a news release.

Andrew Weaver, leader of the BC Green Party, which is supporting the NDP in forming a government after May’s election, said he’s pleased with the move. “The funds will help us keep moving British Columbia away from last century’s fossil fuel industry and towards clean tech and the value-added resource sector”.

However, the B.C. NDP campaigned to halt the $7.4-billion project.

Work on the pipeline was scheduled to begin next month.