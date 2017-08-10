Bedford teen found dead in landfill died from homicidal violence

The cause of death for a Bedford teen found dead in a landfill is homicidal violence, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner said Thursday.

The 14-year-old was reported missing June 19 after she didn’t return from taking her dog for a walk. Police said her parents looked for her for about 30 minutes and then reported her missing an hour and a half later.

No suspects or persons of interest have been identified.

. She was found dead in an Arlington landfill two days later.

She never returned and the dog was found tied to a post in the apartment’s dog park.

The Bedford Police Department said the alert wasn’t issued because her disappearance didn’t meet the proper state and federal criteria.

Scant information about the case has been released by investigators.

Two days later, authorities in Arlington alerted the Bedford police of a body they found in a landfill there, which matched the description of Cargill, according to Bedford Police Chief Jeff Gibson in a news conference on June 23.

“We are aware that this ruling may raise concerns with the public for their safety”.

This story is developing…check back for updates.