Beijing says USA destroyer violated China’s sovereignty & security

The show of U.S. force came as the Trump administration upped the pressure on China to bring Pyongyang to heel, just hours after North Korea threatened to target a United States military base on the Pacific island of Guam.

North Korea says it needs long-range ballistic missiles and nuclear warhead they could carry as deterrence against a possible American aggression.

The US navy destroyer, which sailed closed to the island claimed by Beijing in the South China Sea, has violated global law and endangered China’s national security, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

According to unnamed USA officials, the USS John S McCain sailed close to Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands, the string of islets where China is building new facilities, paving the way for Beijing to deploy an array of military assets in the region.

The mission comes as the U.S. seeks China’s cooperation on resolving the tension over North Korea’s missile tests, which is perceived in Washington as a serious threat to the United States and its regional allies.

“The US destroyer’s actions have violated Chinese and global laws, as well as severely harmed China’s sovereignty and security”, the ministry said late on Thursday in a statement on its website.

“At the moment the relations between the armed forces of China and the United States show stable development”.

Twelve nautical miles marks the territorial limits recognized internationally.

It was the third mission aimed at challenging China’s claim on the territory under the Trump administration.

The Asia-Pacific region faces several territorial disputes in South China and East China seas, involving China, Japan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.

Experts and officials have criticized former President Barack Obama for potentially reinforcing China’s claims by sticking to innocent passage, in which a warship effectively recognized a territorial sea by crossing it speedily without stopping.

The Pentagon declined to provide any details but said that all operations are conducted in accordance with worldwide law. That angered Pyongyang which has threatened to teach the United States a “severe lesson”.

Trump this week warned North Korea it faced “fire and fury” if it continued to threaten America.