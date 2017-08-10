Bhoomi Trailer Is Out! It’s Loaded With Action & Emotional Quotient

The trailer reveals that just like any other father, Sanjay Dutt too chooses the best man for his daughter but before she could get married, something weird happens. The Bhoomi trailer gives us an insight about the handsome father and daughter relationship between Sanjay Dutt and Aditi.

And guess what, the trailer of the film just released today. Aditi posted a picture with Sanjay on her Instagram.

Bhoomi will hit the theatres on September 22.

As Kelkar’s villain says, “Save the Water is a phrase popular in Dholpur”. The trailer launch made Sanjay baba emotional because it was daughter’s Trishala’s birthday. Sanjay Dutt looks old yet fierce in the trailer.

Bhoomi, which marks Omung Kumar’s third project after successful films like Mary Kom and Sarabjit, has been extensively shot in Agra. It will be interesting to see him seeking revenge from those who ruined the life of his daughter. Not trying to playing Sanskaari babuji in the film, Dutt is shown working out pumping up his biceps, doing his puja in the morning and even having drunk conversations with his friend played by Shekhar Suman.

Earlier when the teaser posters of the film featuring Sanjay and Aditi were released, we were intrigued to know more about this father-daughter bond.

“Bhoomi” is an upcoming Indian action film, which is directed and co-produced by Omung Kumar. He was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s 2014 Aamir Khan-Anushka Sharma-starrer PK.