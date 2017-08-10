BidaskClub Downgrades Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Strong Sell

Blackrock Fund Advisors acquired 487,349 shares as Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN)’s stock declined 16.81%. State Treasurer State of MI now owns 68,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. MOS is down around 0.56% from its 12-month high of $21.14 notched on Aug 09, 2017 but is -61.62% above its highest point the past 12 months of $34.36 a share. Leading up to this report, we have seen a -11.14% fall in the stock price over the last 30 days and a -16.36% decline over the past 3 months. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139,908 shares.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) opened at 17.29 on Friday. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) stake by 121,356 shares to 13,644 valued at $169,000 in 2016Q4. Keysight Technologies Inc now has $7.66B valuation.

It has outperformed by 27.55% the S&P500. (NASDAQ:PTEN) dropped -2.89% to hit $17.79. The scale runs from 1 to 5 with 1 recommending Strong Buy and 5 recommending a Strong Sell. Therefore 33% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 66 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded the stock to "Buy" rating in Friday, December 11 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 9 by Susquehanna. Analysts have a mean recommendation of 2.10 on this stock (A rating of less than 2 means buy, "hold" within the 3 range, "sell" within the 4 range, and "strong sell" within the 5 range). The company was downgraded on Tuesday, October 20 by S&P Research. It improved, as 53 investors sold MS shares while 267 reduced holdings.

These funds have also shifted positions in (PTEN).

Comerica Bank increased Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) stake by 6,954 shares to 70,764 valued at $5.17M in 2016Q4. Utah Retirement holds 0.02% or 26,273 shares. Element Mgmt Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 560,069 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Co owns 121,122 shares. White Pine Investment accumulated 110,920 shares. Strategic Glob Lc reported 40,305 shares. Old Mutual Customised Solutions (Proprietary) Ltd has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS). About 1.94 million shares traded.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2016 Q4. Its up 0.26, from 0.86 in 2016Q3. The active investment managers in our partner’s database now have: 157.71 million shares, down from 161.95 million shares in 2016Q3. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) moved to around 98.93. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. (NASDAQ:PTEN). 227 are held by First Quadrant LP Ca. Mraz Amerine Assocs holds 0.3% or 35,200 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.04% stake. The legal version of this story can be read at https://sportsperspectives.com/2017/08/09/seaport-global-securities-reaffirms-neutral-rating-for-patterson-uti-energy-inc-nasdaqpten-updated-updated.html. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 2.95 million shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Mgmt Gru holds 48,281 shares. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $26.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. Therefore 63% are positive. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, February 14 by Guggenheim. Low ratio discloses poor current and future performance.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, November 5. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $22 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, January 18. (NASDAQ:PTEN) on Friday, June 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by Howard Weil given on Friday, October 28. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, September 9 by Tudor Pickering.

