Big breakthrough: Suspected Al Qaeda-linked terrorist arrested in New Delhi

As per sources, the accused is said to involved in fake currency racket. The name of the alleged terrorist is Raza-ul-Haq and he was trying to escape to Nepal to evade Indian law enforcement agencies.

In a big breakthrough, Indian agencies have arrested an alleged Al Qaeda-linked terrorist from New Delhi on Wednesday. Bangladesh based Ansar Bangla has an affiliation with al-Qaeda.

Ahmed was later handed over to the West Bengal Police. The police also said that Ansar Bangla is becoming more active in the country and many of its terrorists have sneaked into the country using forged documents.

Since the case was registered with the Bengal police, the accused was handed over to them.

Last Sunday, a suspected Bangladeshi terrorist associated with Islamic extremist group Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad from Muzaffarnagar.

The Delhi Police and the West Bengal Police have been in search of this man for long. A team was immediately formed to nab the operative who is allegedly linked to the al-Qaeda.