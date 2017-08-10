Bill Murray goes to see Groundhog Day – again

Times writer Sopan Deb, who attended the Tuesday and Wednesday night showings of the production, tweeted a play-by-play of Murray’s whereabouts during the production both nights, adding that the actor reportedly told the cast he’d return to see the show again, but “I don’t think anyone thought it’d be immediately”.

Bill Murray did a Groundhog Day by attending the Groundhog Day musical in NY two nights in a row.

The 66-year-old actor had initially gone to watch the Broadway production for the first time on Tuesday night.

Murray played the TV newscaster in the 1993 movie that originated the role.

“Mr. Murray exhibited a range of emotions throughout the night”, Deb wrote.

It was Murray’s first time seeing the musical, which was nominated for seven 2017 Tony awards and took home London’s Olivier Award for Best Musical.

He was sobbing, he told the Times, because of “the idea that we just have to try again. It’s such a lovely, powerful idea”.

Needless to say, he probably wouldn’t have minded being stuck in a loop watching Groundhog Day again. Now, The New York Times reports-in what is either a very amusing joke about the movie’s repetition-based plot, a measure of his appreciation for the play, or both-that Murray proceeded to do the exact same thing tonight, returning to watch the musical for a second consecutive day.

Turns out Murray loves a good remake as much as the rest of us, and was even moved to tears! But no. Murray went to the show by himself. “There’s nothing worse than seeing someone that’s out for themselves”. “When you ever feel you don’t know what to do, sing to the person next to you”, Murray said. “And that person will sing to the person next to that person, and then you will have this force that’s even stronger”.