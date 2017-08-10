BJP MP from Ajmer & former Union minister Sanwar Lal Jat passes away

Sanwarlal Jat the Former Union minister and Member of Parliament from Ajmer passed away while undergoing treatment in AIIMS, Delhi, early Wednesday morning.

Sanwar Lal Jat, who was a popular Jat leader had defeated Sachin Pilot in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Ajmer seat and became a Minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet. Following this, he was shifted to AIIMS in Delhi.

On November 9, 2014, Jat was inducted in the Narendra Modi Cabinet as Union Minister of State for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation but was subsequently dropped on July 5 a year ago, presumably due to ill health. According to the doctors at AIIMS, the cardiac arrest had caused damage to Jat’s brain and he had to be put on a ventilator.

The BJP MP had collapsed during a meeting at Jaipur in July following which he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sawai Man Singh Hospital there. Prof Jat had suffered cardiac arrest on 22nd of last month during BJP President Amit Shah’s Jaipur visit. He had one again this morning and could not be revived, Dr Guleria informed.

Kovind noted that Jat served the nation in various capacities including as a Minister in Rajasthan, then as MP and Union Minister.