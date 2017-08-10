Blue Apron reports major loss despite customer growth

However, average revenue per customer increased to $251 for the second quarter, up from $236 in the previous quarter, but below $264 in the year-earlier period.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc on Thursday reported a bigger-than-expected loss in its first quarterly report as a public company as the meal-kit delivery service spent heavily to woo customers, sending shares skidding 19 percent to a record low. Its customer base increased by 23% from the same quarter a year ago but fell from the first quarter after the planned reduction in marketing spending.

Following the report, shares of Blue Apron briefly jumped, though it looks like things have once again leveled out as Wall Street continues to temper its expectations for the company.

Revenue was $238.1 million, up from $201 million in the year-earlier period and above the FactSet consensus of $235.8 million.

And for good reason: Blue Apron, over the span of just a few years, exposed a market that’s worth at least $800 million, and Amazon is known to simply bulldoze its way into new markets that Jeff Bezos thinks are interesting and have potential.

On a per-share basis, Blue Apron posted a loss of 47 cents, bigger than the 30 cents analysts on average had expected.

That move, along with Amazon’s industry-altering deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods Market Inc have weighed on Blue Apron’s shares since their market debut in June.

Last month Blue Apron said that one of its co-founders, Matthew Wadiak was stepping down from his role as chief operating officer and would become a senior adviser to the company.

