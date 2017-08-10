Bomb Defused From Akal Takhat Express, Letter Found Alleges Revenge For Dujana

The Shivratanganj Police also reached the spot and vacated coach number B3 and B4 for the safety goal.

“The train was stopped at the loop line of the Akbarganj Railway Station. A team of bomb disposal rushed to the spot and then the device was taken out of the train and diffused”, Superintendent of Police Saumitra Yadav told the reporters. The train was on its way from Howrah to Amritsar and the explosive was found in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. Two coaches of the train were immediately vacated and the police as well as bomb disposal squad reached the site.

A note was also found, along with the object which stated “Dujana ki shahaadat ka badla abb Hindustan ko chukaana padega”.

Dujana is a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist who was gunned down by security forces in Kashmir on August 1.

“A package with a “sutli” (thread) wrapped, two lighters and little powder material strewn around was found in the train (Akal Takhat Express/12317)”, a GRP official said, adding, “The suspicious package was reported at around 1am on Wednesday night”.

The 27-year-old militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on August 1 in what was hailed as a big success for troops, which have come under increased attack in the border state.

After Dujana was killed, the Jammu and Kashmir police had asked the Pakistan High Commission to claim his body and said that the body would not be handed over to the locals as Dujana did not belong to the Kashmir Valley.