BPI attorney: Settlement with ABC exceeds $177M

Walt Disney Co’s (DIS) fiscal third quarter financials released Tuesday show the company paid at least $177 million in addition to insurance recoveries to settle the “pink slime” defamation case brought against its ABC network, Reuters reported. The figure is not directly linked to the “pink slime” case, but the BPI litigation is the only one Disney specifies in the report. The meat processor said the “pink slime” controversy led directly to the closure of three plants and layoffs of about 700 employees, the Associated Press reported.

The settlement came on June 28th as the case was underway in Union County South Dakota. Judge Cheryle Gering had set aside eight weeks for the trial. Under South Dakota’s food disparagement law, the damages could have been tripled to $5.6 billion.

BPI sued in 2012, saying ABC’s coverage of its lean, finely textured beef product misled consumers into believing the product is unsafe, is not beef and isn’t nutritious. The network news team did not coin the term. Grocery stores and schools stopped using LFTB in ground beef forcing the shutdown of processing facilities in Kansas, Texas and Iowa. A report in the New York Times introduced the world to the term, which was reportedly first used to describe the beef product in an email written by a U.S. Department of Agriculture scientist.

BPI saw an 80 percent reduction in the company’s business by the time the ABC reports ended.

Beef Products Inc. attorney Dan Webb said in a Wednesday statement that based on the disclosure, it appears Disney is funding $177 million of the settlement and insurers are “paying the rest”. Details of the settlement were entirely secret until Disney filed its financial report. “It was enough money for us that we felt vindication”, Regina Roth said, speaking to the Sioux City Rotary Club after the trial.

The ABC statement went onto say, “Throughout this case, we have maintained that our reports accurately presented the facts and views of knowledgeable people about this product”. “They had been making offers, but they were nowhere where they needed to be”.