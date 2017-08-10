Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: Friends claim ‘the divorce is off’

Whoa, whoa, whoa – is Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce in limbo??

The source continued: “Everyone thinks they are going to get back together“. Us Weekly reports Wednesday that “THE DIVORCE IS OFF!” .

And we’re guessing time has healed quite a few of the wounds.

A source from Angie’s camp admitted that at the time, people from her inner circle were “running a smear campaign” against Brad Pitt – including the comments of infidelity and physical abuse.

She told the magazine that her and her estranged husband “care for each other and care for our family, and we are both working towards the same goal”.

Angelina Jolie took their kids, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne to Africa on Father’s Day earlier this summer.

In the September issue of Vanity Fair, Jolie invited a reporter into her new mansion in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood, calling the move into the six-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate “a big jump forward for us”.

One of the reasons why Angelina Jolie might be asking Brad Pitt for his forgiveness is because both her personal life and her professional life has been in shambles.

As Gossip Cop points out, the Us Weekly article is focused on Angelina Jolie’s point of view and not Brad’s. “It’s just become a problem”.

The actor confessed to GQ he was “boozing” so much that he “could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka“.

The Salt star and Brad were together for 12 years before they announced their split in September; the divorce has not yet been finalized.

“I grew up with a father-knows-best/war mentality – the father is all-powerful, superstrong – instead of really knowing the man and his own self-doubt and struggles”, he said. He told GQ, “It’s hit me smack in the face with our divorce: I gotta be more“.

He knew he had a problem that he had to take care of, and that’s all she ever wanted.

I gotta be more for them.

Despite the public slinging match and bitter custody battle that ensued following the 42-year-old actress’ decision to end their marriage, fresh claims suggest Hollywood’s former golden couple haven’t moved on with proceedings in “several months” as Brad tries to “win” his ex back. “I think some will be interested in the worldwide work I do, and I would love to partner with them as I continue”.