Brazil Names Squad To Face Ecuador, Colombia In World Cup Qualifiers

Okocha, who also played for PSG between 1998 and 2002, believes that Neymar has a playing style that is most similar to his own.

FORMER NIGERIAN global Jay-Jay Okocha has claimed that new Paris Saint-Germain signing Neymar will take over as the world’s best player from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Okocha feels that Neymar, who joined PSG from Barcelona last week in a world record £200 million (€222 million) move will seize his opportunity.

“He is a player that had a great Olympics and he was always on our radar”, Tite said of Luan, whose midfield promptings helped Brazil win the Olympic soccer gold a year ago for the first time.

Neymar will rejoin Brazil for 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Colombia in his first global duty since being transferred in a record setting deal from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, national coach Tite said Thursday.

“Cristiano and Messi are from a different generation, and Neymar will get there”.

Tite said the drama over Neymar’s transfer “changes absolutely nothing” for the Brazilian team.

Five players were dropped from the group which in March secured the team’s spot in Russian Federation 2018.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is one of the new names to be tested, while new Juventus winger Douglas Costa was one of the players dropped.

Brazil play Ecuador on August 31 in Porto Alegre, Brazil, and go to Barranquilla in Colombia on September 5. With Brazil already assured qualification for next year’s Russia World Cup, he has taken the chance to look at some new faces too.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.