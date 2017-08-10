‘Breakthrough’ as scientists discover vitamin can cut birth defects and miscarriages

The Institute said that the study, led by Professor Sally Dunwoodie, was among Australia’s greatest-ever medical breakthroughs and one of the greatest discoveries in pregnancy research and the ramifications are likely to be huge.

When researchers genetically engineered mice with the same gene variants, they found that pups were born with birth defects, but that this could be prevented by giving the mouse mums vitamin B3 during pregnancy.

For the objective of the research, vitamin B3 was given to pregnant mice and after introducing it to their diet, it completely prevented miscarriages and birth defects in their offspring.

Every year 7.9 million babies are born with a birth defect worldwide.

‘This has the potential to significantly reduce the number of miscarriages and birth defects around the world and I do not say those words lightly.

Professor Dunwoodie explained that NAD is one of the most important molecules in all living cells.

A genomic analysis revealed that both parents carried a mutation in a gene involved in the production of NAD – a vital molecule that contributes to energy production, DNA fix, and cell communication.

Researchers found a deficiency in a vital molecule, known as NAD, prevents a baby’s organs from developing properly in the womb.

From there, researchers moved into experimental models to prove that these mutations and low NAD levels were the cause of the miscarriages and birth defects in these families.

“A broader question is whether dietary niacin deficiency might play a role in birth defects even in the absence of the genetic deficiency of NAD, and whether dietary supplementation of niacin might be of benefit to pregnant women in the general population”.

It’s found in meat, poultry, green vegetables and even Vegemite, yet nearly a third of pregnant women are deficient in the vitamin.

But, a recent study found despite taking vitamin supplements at least one in three pregnant women have low levels of B3 in their first trimester – a critical time for a baby’s organ development.

Co-host Ryan Fitzgerald spoke about the traumatic experience of losing his first child and the power of vitamin B3 for pregnant women.

“Now, after 12 years of research, our team has also discovered that this deficiency can be cured and miscarriages and birth defects prevented by taking a common vitamin”.

Scientists discovered this effect by investigating the impact of B3 on mice embryos that had the same genetic mutation that affects the NAD molecule.

After the dietary change, both the miscarriages and birth defects were completely prevented, with all the offspring born perfectly healthy.