Bride Searching For Couple Who Crashed Wedding, Left $1 Gift

Aimee Boardman, Fox’s best friend and maid of honor, said in an interview with Patch that she noticed the two at the August 6 ceremony at the Rock Island Lake Club in Sparta but just thought they must be friends of the groom.

Tufo and her husband, Michael, told CBS that the wedding-crashing couple dominated the dance floor and was in every photo at the Sparta, N.J. celebration. He even remembered having them pose for a photo during the reception.

It wasn’t until Fox found a odd wedding card the following morning that she was able to piece it all together.

Inside the card, the strangers had written, “Dear Fox’s 1) Congratulations!”

The couple were even pictured dancing throughout the wedding in other guest’s photos.

When the couple opened a card later, they realized their concerns were confirmed: Their wedding had been crashed.

These newlyweds are looking for a couple that crashed their wedding and became the life of the party. She said she had noticed the couple, assuming the male was her husband’s friend that she hadn’t met. “They did not try to go unnoticed at the wedding, they asked for an extra seat at the table they sat at, they ate dinner, drank, danced (even convincing people at their table to dance and even danced with the bride’s nieces)”, Boardman said.

Karen Fox described the gift as “the best wedding present anyone could ask for.”

‘I’d like to thank everyone who shared our special day with us. especially these 2!’ Fox wrote on Facebook, alongside a photo of the wedding crashers and their card.

The newlyweds are now honeymooning in the Florida Keys.