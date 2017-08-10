Britney Spears Terrified As Man Storms Her Vegas Show Stage

The safety of Britney Spears on the teeth when a man gets on stageDuring the show of Britney Spears in Las Vegas, a man went on stage and darted on the star, creating a moment of panic. After the man was removed, she resumed the show like a total pro.

The 35 year old was performing at Planet Hollywood in Vegas on Wednesday night (August 9th) during her lengthy residency. She asked, anxiously, sheltering behind the wide body of one of her bodyguards.

However, the crazed stage crasher was swiftly dealt with by her security team and male backup dancers, who escorted him offstage.

Standing 15 or so yards from the spot where the man rushed the stage, Spears at first seems unaware of what is going on, yelling to the crowd “are you guys having fun?” With grim appropriateness, Brit was performing her 1999 hit ‘(You Drive Me) Crazy’ when the incident occurred, captured by a fan’s camera.

She then appeared to whisper: “Does he have a gun?” He was quickly tackled to the ground by her dancers and eventually handcuffed by security.

Fans then booed the man and chanted “asshole” as security addressed him. Check it out. Britney’s knee buckled as she clutched a security guard and asked, “He’s got a gun?”

At least one fan took the opportunity to scream what the rest of us would in this situation: “LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE!”