Brokers Change Their Target Price On Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC)

The stock of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, June 23.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company.

First Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.26B and $12.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 1.32 million shares to 8.18 million shares, valued at $258.56 million in 2016Q4, according to the filing.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. During the session shares traded on below-average volume. About 727,955 shares traded. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at $169,000. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. The firm’s stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 bln. The Firm operates through two divisions: Education and Trade Publishing. It has a 25.31 P/E ratio.

Since February 13, 2017, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 insider sales for $20.54 million activity. Its up 4.6% from 5.94 million shares previously. Cardinal Capital Management Llc acquired 969,437 shares as Callon Pete Co Del (CPE)’s stock declined 11.69%. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc stated it has 2.24 million shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. (NASDAQ:OSUR) on Friday, May 5. California State Teachers Retirement reported 255,856 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q4 2016. Its up 0.33, from 0.79 in 2016Q3. Proshare Advsr reported 20,434 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). (NASDAQ:OSUR) for 146,364 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.06% or 19,756 shares. Moreover, Valley National Advisers Incorporated has 0.01% invested in OraSure Technologies, Inc. 119.77 million shares or 2.47% less from 122.80 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Systematic Fincl Management Lp reported 0.16% stake. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% or 8,000 shares. It dived, as 33 investors sold BX shares while 156 reduced holdings. Blackrock Institutional Na has 2.80M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fiera Capital owns 10,934 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 85,274 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Two research experts recommended the company shares with a sell recommendation, around three have issued a hold recommendation, 1 has released a buy recommendation and 1 have issued a strong buy recommendation to The corporation. Therefore 83% are positive. Callon Petroleum had 61 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, September 10 to “Buy”. On Monday, October 5 the stock rating was initiated by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock of OraSure Technologies, Inc.

On August 1 the stock rating was upgraded from “Neutral” to “Buy” in a report from Goldman Sachs. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by Canaccord Genuity.

06/09/2016 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer. Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) was reduced too. Of those transactions, there were 67,364 shares of HMHC bought and 81,405 shares sold.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) stock tumbled -3.85% to $11.25 on the closing of 08/08/2017. Therefore 50% are positive. Analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post ($1.55) earnings per share for the current year. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, August 5 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Sunday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. As per Tuesday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) on Monday, July 10 with “Hold” rating.

Stocks of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ HMHC) started trading at 11.20 on early Wednesday. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 17.

June 1 investment analysts at Morgan Stanley made no change to the stock rating of “Equal-weight” and raised the price expectation to $26.00 from $24.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our daily email newsletter.