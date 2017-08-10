Bus crash in London, two women trapped on top deck

Witness Matthew Corner‏ tweeted: “Bus crash on Lavender Hill looked bad”.

Transit officials say the bus was heading for the city’s Waterloo station when it careened through the plate glass window of a kitchen shop in Lavender Hill in the Battersea area on Thursday morning.

Images from the scene show emergency workers attempting to rescue trapped passengers.

The BBC reports all three emergency services are in attendance, and there have been reports of casulties.

“A number of passengers were treated by LAS (London Ambulance Service) at the scene”, police said in a statement.

A spokesman later added: “We were called at 7am to reports of a bus crashed into a shop front”.

Nurse Amy Mullineux, 40, of Wandsworth Common, was also on the bus and said the driver told her he had lost consciousness before the crash.

Wandsworth police have advised people to avoid Lavender Hill, where the incident took place, and said surrounding roads have been closed. The shop front has collapsed.

“Two female passengers are trapped on the top deck of the bus, crews are working to free them”. Hoping no one is badly hurt. “The passengers are both conscious and breathing”.