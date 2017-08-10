Calvin Harris Tops Forbes’ List Of World’ Highest-Paid DJs

Harris’ $48.5 million is a far cry from the $63 million that put him in the top spot a year ago. Come 2017, Calvin scored a Number 2 album in Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, and his song Feels could score the Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart this Friday. One thing to notice though is that although $48.5 million is nothing to scoff at, he earned less this year than 2016 ($63 millions), 2015 ($66 million) and 2014 ($66 million). Tiesto has been in the top three of the Electronic Cash Kings ranking since they were first released. The 48-year-old Dutch DJ ranks just slightly ahead of the American duo known as the Chainsmokers with $38 million. Also debuting on this year’s list was Marshmello, who came in at number eight with $21 million.

Forbes also note that the list is overwhelmingly male, saying "The ranks of the top-earning DJs reveal an unfortunate lack of diversity- among the top ten, there are no women, and all hail from the U.S. or northern Europe". Concluding the list are Diplo, David Guetta, Marshmello, Martin Garrix and Zedd.