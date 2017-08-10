Canada Struggles To Help Influx Of Haitian Asylum-Seekers From The US

The Canadian military is building a camp to house the growing number of refugees crossing the USA border, officials have said.

The Canadian authorities had to redeploy immigration staff to tend to needs of asylum seekers from the United States, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada spokesperson Beatrice Fenelon told Sputnik on Thursday. Most of the refugees are Haitians who were admitted to the United States after the devastating 2010 quake, but whose legal status was unclear.

The immigration crackdown by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has led thousands of asylum seekers to cross the border through unofficial crossings, such as Roxham Road, near the official border post at St-Bernard-de-Lacolle.

Officials say the influx is due to false information claiming migrants will immediately obtain residency after entering Canada.

Temporary installations were also mounted near the building occupied by the officers of the royal Canadian mounted police (RCMP) to serve as offices for agents. Authorities in Montreal have opened welcome centers for new arrivals in the city’s Olympic Stadium, in an old hospital and in a former convent.

More than 3,300 people crossed into Quebec between 1 January and 30 June. Officials on both sides of the border first began to notice last fall, around the time of the US presidential election, that more people were crossing at Roxham Road.