Cardinals Hit Grand Slam After ‘Rally Cat’ Invades Field

On the first pitch after play resumed, Yadier Molina hit a grand slam off Peter Moylan to give the Cardinals an 8-5 lead. It mades it’s way all the way to the center field warning track, passing by Royals centerfielder Lorenzo Cain.

The young man paid for it, as the cat scratched and/or bit him multiple times as he ran back to the third base exit.

Matheny later added: “I didn’t see anything ahead of time until everybody made all the noise”. During a pitching change at Busch Stadium in the eighth inning, a video of the cat on the field was shown, followed by a clip of Molina’s home run.

Fans immediately recognized the cat’s stroll across the outfield as good luck and nicknamed him “Rally Cat” due to his obvious divine intervention to help spark the Cardinals’ sixth inning rally.

The Royals and Cardinals were playing a key Interleague series for both teams, but especially the Cardinals, who entered the game just two and a half games back of the Cubs in the competitive NL Central.

Not surprisingly, someone wanted to take the cat home.