Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd to inherit US$6.8 million

Carrie Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, is all set to inherit her estate worth almost 7 million dollars.

Now, according to new documents obtained by People, fans have a slightly better idea of how much the “Scream Queens” star will inherit from her mother’s estate.

It’s possible Lourd could also collect additional money in trusts not reflected in the probate case. Her mother, actress Debbie Fisher died a day later.

Carrie and her daughter regularly joked around on the red carpet.

Carrie Fisher, Lourd’s mother, died in December 2016. Fisher’s daughter will also inherit personal belongings like jewellery, artwork and collectibles.

Earlier this month, Billie Lourd opened up about how she’s coping with the loss of her mother and grandmother.

“If life’s not amusing, then it’s just true – and that would be unacceptable”, she explained.

It was Lourd who blamed a lifetime of drug dependency and mental health issues for the death of her mother two days after Christmas a year ago at the age of 60. She was so good at it. Now, new court documents reportedly reveal what the star’s late mother left her after her passing.

“I’ve always kind of lived in [mom and Debbie’s] shadows, and now is the first time in my life when I get to own my life and stand on my own”, she added of becoming her own person while sill upholding her family’s legacies.

Billie Lourd is now living in Carrie Fisher’s home and plans to invite a couple of friends to move in and accompany her.