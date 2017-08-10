Cassie Sainsbury’s Plea Deal Rejected

Accused drug mule Cassie Sainsbury is facing decades behind bars in Colombia after a judge rejected her plea deal in court on Thursday morning.

In a written statement, Ms Sainsbury told the Bogota court she had been threatened by a man with a gun.

Authorities in Colombia contend she tried to board a flight at Bogota’s global airport with nearly 6 kilograms of cocaine.

The plea deal struck with prosecutors in July would have seen her serve a reduced six-year prison term in exchange for accepting responsibility for drug trafficking and naming people behind a drug smuggling ring. The judge had suspended the hearing until today to determine if it was legal.

Sainsbury was supported in court by mother Lisa Evans and fiance Scott Broadbridge, as well as Australian consular officials.

Ms Sainsbury has said she was coerced into taking the drugs after threats were made to her family.

Cassie Sainsbury, 22, was stopped at an airport in Bogota on 12 April after being found with 5.8kg (12lb 13oz) of cocaine in her luggage.

“I was told that my family and partner would be killed”, she said when asked what would happen if she didn’t agree.

Sainsbury was sobbing as she was taken from court, reports ABC News, following the announcement.

“As the defence, we don’t have the resources of the prosecution”, Mr Herran told Fairfax outside the court.

“We aim to have a sentence between 21 to 30 years, but the possibility, a big possibility, to obtain an innocent sentence”, he told the Seven Network.