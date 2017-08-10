CDC reports increase in use of condoms

A new report from the National Center for Health Statistics polled more than 20,000 15-44 year olds; about 24% of women and 34% of men said they used a condom the last time they had sex.

During 2011-2015, 23.8% of women and 33.7% of men aged 15-44 used a condom at their last opportunity in the previous 12 months, an increase for men since 2002 (29.5%). Condom use among women has remained consistent.

The new study also showed that, on average, only 14.8% of women and 19% of men aged 15-44 followed the “no glove, no love” rule, using a condom “every time” they had sex in the past year. And 47 percent of men never did.

About one-third of the men, or 33.7 percent, said they used a condom the last time they had sex.

“Even when condoms are used during sexual intercourse, they are often used incorrectly or inconsistently, which can reduce condom effectiveness”, the NCHS team wrote.

Copen thinks that this report should inform people that the issue is not always with the product, but with people’s lack of knowledge on how to use it. Again, the survey did not ask why but people in monogamous relationships, including married couples and those trying to conceive, would be unlikely to use condoms. But among the women who had “just met” their partner, or only went out with their partner “once in a while”, 43 percent indicated condom use.

However, although condom use is increasing overall among men (ages 15 to 44), there was not an increase in use among US teens, who have one of the highest rates of STIs, Copen said.

White males and females were less likely to use a condom compared to other races such as Hispanic and African American from 2011 to 2015.

Across all of the studies it was revealed that condom use increased as the level of education increased.

It is now the only contraception available that can protect against pregnancy and most sexually transmitted diseases, including HPV.

Other contraception choices such as the pill and IUD’s, though, could help explain why there is a lack of condom use among both women and men.

Condoms are one of the best ways to prevent sexually transmitted diseases, but they are not an especially well-used form of birth control in the United States.

An alarming number of people are still having unsafe sex.