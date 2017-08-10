Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Marissa Jade says Trisha Paytas wants to quit

‘Mob Wives’ star Marissa Jade’s face said it all as she became the first housemate to be evicted from the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house. However, she put on a courageous face for her departure, showcasing her incredible figure in a curve-hugging red dress as she made her way down the stairs for her post-eviction interview with host Emma Willis. Even if people weren’t friends, there were people who knew of other people.

Marissa would like Jordan to win.

“He’d called ahead to the club to set up the “date night” after Marissa agreed to go out with him”.

Emma quizzed Marissa about Jordan: “He was fun”. He’s wonderful. He’s a good soul.

Seeing as he’s one of the biggest fitlords to ever grace the planet, we at heat are veeeeery interested in Calum Best’s love life.

“There wasn’t really a reason, I came to the conclusion that there were allies in the house and it was easier to target someone you didn’t know”, Marissa told Emma.

Marisa took part in a special task posted on the Big Brother Twitter page, reading tweets about her aloud. I really didn’t know how he felt up until yesterday.

“I just said lets go with the flow”.

During her eviction interview, Marissa confessed she would “love” to have won the series, adding: “I got cheap-shotted”.

“I guess it’s because she’s portrayed as negative, she keeps to herself, she was complaining, she wasn’t feeling well”, she explained, “but I believe she opened up in that manner because she thought that she could trust the people she was saying it to”.

And it seems that the flannel isn’t the only thing getting Trisha down, as Marissa – who became the first housemate to be voted out – claims the USA star “doesn’t want to be there”. “I was only on last season of mine, and I’m American, so I wasn’t confident with my fan base”.