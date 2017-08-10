Celtics to play 76ers in regular-season game in London

The Celtics, who added free agent Gordon Hayward to a lineup featuring Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford, hope to improve on last season’s campaign, when they reached the Eastern Conference Finals after posting the East’s best regular-season record (53-29).

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) announced today that the NBA London Game 2018 will feature the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics playing a regular-season game at The O2 on Thursday, Jan. 11.

“It’s very exciting for our team and the whole Celtics organisation to compete in front of our loyal fans in London”, said the point guard.

“Participating in NBA London Game 2018 is a great opportunity for our players to compete in front of an global audience at the historic O2 Arena”.

“I look forward to coming back to London with the Sixers after visiting for the first time this summer”, Embiid said.

This season’s game in London can be heard on 98.5 The Sports Hub – the flagship station of the Boston Celtics.

Managing partner Josh Harris and fellow co-owner David Blitzer happen to be shareholders in another franchise (aside from the Sixers and New Jersey Devils) – and this one plays not too far from where the Sixers will take on the Celtics. “I can’t wait to connect with them at the NBA London Game 2018 and hopefully make new fans in the process”. Tickets will go on sale in October. Season-ticket holders who have paid in full can request a full refund or roll over the charges for future game purchases.

For those staying at home and watching, the game will be available on CSN Philly and 97.5 The Fanatic.