Channing Tatum dances with clerk, goes ‘Magic Mike’ at NC convenience store

The 37-year-old actor has shared a super cute video on his Facebook Live page showing him hugging a store clerk named Beatrice at a Statesville convenience store before busting out some Magic Mike-like moves with the employee.

The video shows the “Magic Mike” actor entertaining and interviewing clerks at the Sunoco Gas Station at 1237 W. Front St.in Statesville.

Tatum posted a 6-minute Facebook Live video of the surprise encounter and the hilarious dance party that ensued.

After more banter, Tatum told Beatrice he liked the music she was playing on the radio. As of Wednesday afternoon, the video had almost 9 million views, 353,000 likes and 65,000 shares.

The star of the “21 Jump Street” and “G.I”.

According to the Morganton News Herald, Tatum has been making his way through SC to promote his new film, “Logan Lucky“, the story of two brothers who pull off a heist during a daring heist during a NASCAR race in North Carolina.

But there’s always something fun happening at the Sunoco station, she said. “That’s only one of them”.