Charles Piutau: Bristol to sign Ulster and New Zealand utility back

ULSTER WILL LOSE the services of 16-time capped All Black Charles Piutau at the end of next season after it was announced he has signed a two-year contract with Bristol.

Prior to his move to Ulster, the 25-year-old played for Auckland in the National Provincial Championship, the Blues Super Rugby franchise and English Premiership outfit Wasps.

The capture is one of the biggest in Bristol’s history given Piutau is regarded as one of the finest players in Europe, and his pedigree as a destructive back who has played so impressively on the world stage.

Piutau said ex-Connacht coach Pat Lam now being in charge at the Championship side was a big draw, as was his older brother Siale who is also on Bristol’s books.

Bristol were relegated from English rugby’s top flight last season.

“We’re thrilled to have an individual of his enormous quality and experience to add to our ranks”, Bristol head coach Pat Lam told the club website.

“Obviously I’ve worked with him before, and he’s not only a superb rugby player but he’s a great team man and he’ll have a big impact here, on and off the field”. “Charles [Piutau] is still global quality player who can play 13, wing or fullback”, he said. I understand the challenges that lie ahead for the club but firmly believe Bristol can once again become a major force in English and European rugby.

“It is sad that this will be my last season in Belfast but I will be 100% focused on ensuring that I finish my Ulster career on a high”, he added.

With Bristol’s recent additions of internationals Ian Madigan, Steven Luatua, Luke Morahan and now Piutau, Ulster Operations Director Bryn Cunningham highlighted that there were also significant financial factors in the province not being able to retain Piutau beyond next season.

The Kiwi, who can operate at wing or full-back, played 23 games for Ulster in his first campaign with Les Kiss’s squad and scored nine tries in what proved to be a disappointing season for the province, with the side failing to make the Guinness Pro12 play-offs.

“The welcome that I had and the way I have been looked after has been the best of any club I’ve been at”. I know that he remains committed to helping us reach our potential in both the GUINNESS PRO14 and Champions Cup. “Our strategy is to continue to recruit world class players in the seasons ahead”.