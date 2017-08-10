Chelsea Manning touts Vogue swimsuit cover: ‘This is what freedom looks like’

If you didn’t know, Chelsea served in the military.

Manning further explained that she had technically tried to get the information out through the mainstream press, but ultimately opted to go through WikiLeaks after getting nervous about her short window of opportunity to release the information.

In the new profile for the September issue of Vogue, Manning talks about her future and how she is planning on writing a memoir and is even considering running for office.

Chelsea, who had previously gone by the name Bradley, revealed that she was transgender the day after she was sentenced. Now, she tells Vogue, she’s “so glad to be out and about and walking around”. After attempting to end her life and a hunger strike in prison, Manning was granted the right by the military to begin her transition. She calls herself an extrovert.

“I was honestly a bit surprised by the outpouring of love and support that I got”, she continued.

In prison, “the first thing I learned to do was avoid television”, she says.

She is now embracing her new freedom with gusto.

Manning also opened up about her personal passions, including her fashion infatuation. “I don’t know who I am”, she recalls in the park.

Manning was convicted of leaking more than 700,000 classified documents, including battlefield reports on Iraq and Afghanistan and State Department cables, while working as an intelligence analyst in Iraq at age 22. “Do and say and be who you are because, no matter what happens, you are loved unconditionally”.

While she tells Vogue that she has “accepted responsibility for my own decisions and my own actions”, prison life was incredibly harsh. I spent so much time wondering, ‘What’s wrong with me?