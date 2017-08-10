Chester Bennington’s widow to decide if Carpool Karaoke episode will air

Carpool Karaoke: The Series – a 16-episode standalone show based on Corden’s popular Late Late Show segment – is set to premiere on August 8 on Apple Music. Linkin Park posted a photo on Twitter with Ken Jeong after shooting their episode.

Bennington, 41, was found dead in his Palos Verdes Estates home on July 20 by a housekeeper – the L.A. County Coroner’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE days later that Bennington committed suicide. “We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to whatever wishes they would want because I don’t think there’s any other way we could deal with it, really”.

A clip has been released ahead of the next episode of the new Carpool Karaoke TV series, with Metallica starring in next week’s instalment. But Corden admitted that he hasn’t had the chance to speak with Bennington’s family members. “We’ve been in conversations with the band and the family, and all the representatives of the band”.

The segment shot to fame as part of James’ Late Late Show talk show but now has a life of it’s own on YouTube after pretty much EVERY episode went viral and this one is no different.

Talinda, Bennington’s wife, tweeted out a link to James’ comments and thanked both him and Carpool Karaoke for being respectful of her wishes. The singer’s memorial was attended by his family and closest friends in the music industry.

Will Smith has revealed as they shared a ride together during the first episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series that he only pretended to recognise James Corden during their first meeting.