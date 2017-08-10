Chevrolet to run the Camaro in the Cup Series in 2018

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson – driver of the #48 Lowe’s Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports – joined Mark Reuss, executive vice president of GM Global Product Development, to reveal the new race auto at Chevrolet’s headquarters in Detroit. However, it is not the lone Camaro in NASCAR’s top three series.

Chevrolet now fields Camaro race cars in NASCAR’s second-tier XFINITY Series.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jimmie Johnson were among the Chevrolet NASCAR drivers present at Detroit’s Renaissance Center on Thursday for the unveiling of the 2018 Cup Series vehicle.

The Camaro ZL1 will make its competition debut next February during Daytona Speedweeks, which kicks off the 2018 NASCAR season.

NASCAR’s announcement on the new vehicle said engineers “optimize [d] aerodynamic performance while maintaining the ZL1’s design character”, which makes this sound like the final product and is kind of amazing-the nose on this thing, while incredibly attractive, looks like it would eat air for breakfast rather than provide a lot of downforce.

Chevrolet engineers developed the body shape’s aerodynamics for racing using computational fluid dynamics analysis and reduced-scale and full-scale wind-tunnel testing. Today, it took the wraps off its new Camaro ZL1-inspired race auto.

The Camaro ZL1 brings a unique, track-focused legacy to NASCAR.

The name ZL1 comes from a Chevy-build aluminum racing engine that was a favorite of drivers when it was introduced in the 1960s. In 1969, some Chevy dealers used a special ordering system to have ZL1 engines installed into 69 production Camaros called COPO (Central Office Production Order) cars, which were hits at the dragstrip. The cars became instant legends on the street and dragstrip. The unveiling of Chevy’s marque in the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series was a closely guarded secret.by NASCAR standards, at least. Over 40 years after the ZL1 returns to the sales floor with track ready performance.

History, in this case, doesn’t mean a relic, not with seven-time series champ Jimmie Johnson’s grand introduction of the freshly race-ready vehicle – a snarling, fast-revving Thursday afternoon rip on Detroit’s East Jefferson Avenue echoing off the towers of General Motors’ Renaissance Center headquarters.

“I hope I’m the guy who gets it into victory lane first”, Johnson said after he climbed out of the vehicle.

After a brief run as one of the best sports sedans you can buy, the Chevrolet SS will soon disappear.