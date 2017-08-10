Chief constable defends payment to sex offender

Northumbria Police wanted him to help in an investigation into child exploitation in Newcastle.

Speaking after the children’s charity said the move to build the case against a sex grooming network in Newcastle “beggared belief”, Steve Ashman, the chief constable of Northumbria police, insisted it was vindicated by a string of guilty verdicts.

During the trials, it was heard that Northumbria Police recruited a sex offender years after he drugged an underage girl and invited another man to rape her after he had done so.

The force recruited him as an informant on the massive Operation Sanctuary inquiry, one strand of which, Operation Shelter, has just finished going through the courts.

In the various trials it emerged that a convicted child rapist was used as a paid informant to secure evidence against those accused.

“It beggars belief that it would ever have been considered, let alone approved, and serious questions must be asked about the force’s approach to child sexual exploitation operations”.

“I can’t imagine how you could have control mechanisms in place with an informant of that type … that would give you reassurance that they didn’t still represent a risk to young and vulnerable women, given what I know about this person’s history”.

XY was an authorised covert human intelligence source, an informant, who was able to report on criminality including child sex exploitation. I never, ever thought it was bad.

David Hislop QC, representing another defendant, said XY had 13 previous convictions, including 26 offences of dishonesty.

In legal submissions, XY claimed he was recruited because he acted as an informal taxi driver for some of the defendants. A police officer took Sarah on a tour of the West End to try identify Minoyee’s house and vehicle and other places where these “parties” had taken place.

The use of XY was “inside the law and inside accepted policy and practice”, he added.

But police say the use of the informant has allowed them to “detect and prevent” crime that would have been otherwise impossible.

Mr Ashman, who is due to retire, said in a statement he understood that some people might think paying XY for information was “repugnant”.

On the issue of paying the child rapist, he added: ‘We have to step into a murky, a risky and a shadowy world and the people who are going to provide us with that information that will protect victims, that will stop other women and girls becoming victims of this abuse, it’s not the postmaster or the district nurse, or some other person in a position of authority.

He said the lawful and regulated use of informants is always overseen by a senior police officer.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission found no evidence of misconduct over the police’s use of him, which can be reported now the trials are over.

Seventeen men and one woman were convicted of almost 100 offences, including rape, human trafficking, and conspiracy to incite prostitution and drug supply, between 2011 and 2014.

Subsequent trials, which until now were unreportable, have heard girls were groomed by men who gave them cannabis, alcohol and the designer drug Mkat at parties, then encouraged them into having sex.

One victim said she had attended about 60 parties and another told of going to an address where there were two older men and a woman, who seemed “frightened and scared, like a slave”.

Some have already been jailed while others await sentence.

Sarah Champion, the Labour MP for Rotherham and shadow minister for women and equalities, called on the government to find out why the majority of men involved in child abuse rings have been British Pakistani.

In one harrowing case a girl was given cash, cigarettes and drugs in exchange for sex after she was picked up from her children’s home and taken to flats in Newcastle.