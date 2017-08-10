Child and mother in Worcester Amber Alert found alive

The mother and baby girl being seek for in the AMBER Alert have been situated in a vehicle in a lush territory in Charlton.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 3-year-old girl from Worcester. Both were taken to zone doctor’s facilities for examination and are cognizant and caution.

Rickheit was transported to the hospital under police guard and is facing multiple charges, Massachusetts State Police said.

Ella Abbott is believed to be with her mother. Rickheit made dangers to hurt the youngster tonight, as per police.

“Her mother, Lee-Ann Abbott Rickheit, 38, is described as approximately 5’11”, weighing about 170 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Officials believe Rickheit is driving a blue 2007 Hyundai Sonata bearing a MA registration of 4PG367.

Investigators said they were able to locate Rickheit and Ella after members of the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section obtained information indicating Rickheit frequented the wooded area where they were located.

Massachusetts State Police say Ella was last seen wearing a purple or dark colored top. She is about three feet tall and 40 pounds.