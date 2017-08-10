China hails ‘unbreakable’ code sent from a satellite

This has become possible due to Quantum Key Distribution Technology. In the first experiment, one team succeeded in sending quantum keys from a satellite to two ground stations.

The satellite sent quantum keys to earth stations in China.

China is also working to establish a large ground-based network that also uses quantum communication to protect messages, reports the BBC.

They also plan to conduct long-distance quantum key distribution based on quantum entanglement, which will be more secure than current quantum key distribution.

Pan Jianwei, lead scientist of QUESS and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), said that the quantum satellite provides an experiment window of about 10 minutes when it flies over China.

Their longer-term aim is to set up a global quantum communications network. Most in the field agree that national, worldwide and global quantum networks will require data to be sent at least partially via satellites because traditional media such as fiber cable results in too much interference and data loss.

“If we have a satellite in orbit at 10,000km, the time for quantum key distribution could be several hours”, Peng noted.

Quantum communications hold the promise of making the internet more secure than ever as a means of exchanging confidential data.

“We hope to form a ground and space integrated quantum communications network in about 10 years, and apply it widely in fields such as national defense, government affairs, finance and energy, and promote the formation of emerging industries of strategic importance”, said Pan.

Pan said quantum teleportation allows faithful transfer of unknown quantum states from one object to another over a long distance, without physical travel of the object itself. However, the previous teleportation experiments between distant locations were limited to a distance of the order of 100 kilometers, owing to photon loss in optical fibres or terrestrial free-space channels. Ground-to-satellite quantum teleportation, Nature (2017). An outstanding challenge for building a global-scale “quantum Internet” is to significantly extend the range, Pan said. A solution, however, lies in exploiting space-based links that could greatly reduce channel loss while establishing a communication between two remote places on Earth. QUESS, also dubbed Micius after an ancient Chinese philosopher, is a proof-of-concept project, which demonstrated that quantum communication is possible over a distance of over a thousand kilometers.

The limit for quantum teleportation is constantly expanding.