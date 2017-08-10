China Has Taken Provocative Steps In Doklam: US Congressman

The Xinhua editorial also says that India and China have been involved in a few skirmishes earlier as well, but things are different this time as it involves an undefined area at the boundary.

Moreover, around 300 PLA soldiers are deployed at the face-off site, facing around 350 Indian soldiers.

The NYT report quotes Jeff M Smith, a scholar at the American Foreign Policy Council who studies Indo-China relations, as saying that a “negotiated settlement was the likeliest outcome” but when asked if he thought the standoff could escalate into a war, he said “Yes I do-and I don’t say that lightly”.

“Shaking a mountain is easy but shaking the PLA is hard”, ministry spokesman Wu Qian had told a briefing, adding that its ability to defend China’s territory and sovereignty had “constantly strengthened”.

Indian Artillery guns have not been shifted to their emplacements near the site of the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in the disputed Doklam Plateau, a part of Bhutan, which is located East of Sikkim.

In the meantime, the Indian Army has made a decision to conduct an Operational Alert – a two-week long annual training of the Army units, which familiarise themselves with their area of operation – in August instead of September or October. However, India-backed Bhutan is convinced that Beijing’s attempt to extend a road to the Donglang area runs counter to a China-Bhutan agreement on maintaining peace in the region until the dispute is resolved.

Talking about his views on the standoff, he said, “I have urged a diplomatic solution, a peaceful diplomatic solution to the current standoff, and I’m very hopeful that it can come about”.

The Op Alert, which is usually held late September or early October, has been preponed to early August so that the Army can make preparations without giving signals to the Chinese. However, in the wars of 1965 and 1971 thrust by Pakistan, India had emerged victorious. He, however, cautioned that some people were targeting the country’s sovereignty and integrity, “But I am fully confident that our courageous soldiers have the capability to keep our country secure, whether it be challenges on the eastern border or the western border”.

Pointing out that when the national leaders gave the call for Quit India in 1942, the entire nation stood with them due to their credibility, the Minister said such credibility of public figures and institutions was no longer seen and needed to be restored.

“Our position on the border issue of Doklam is very clear”.