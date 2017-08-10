China natural disaster: Death toll rises to 19

The 7.0-magnitude natural disaster which struck Sichuan Province late on Tuesday tore cracks in mountain highways, triggered landslides, damaged buildings and sent panicked residents and tourists fleeing from buildings.

The quake struck in a mountainous area at 9:19 p.m. local time Tuesday, near the popular tourist destination of Jiuzhaigou – a national park known for its dazzling vistas of lakes, waterfalls and mountains. The quake measured 7.0 on the Richter scale.

Xinhua said more than 30,000 tourists visiting Jiuzhaigou were relocated to safer accommodations by tourist bus and private vehicle.

“Nearly all the tourists are being evacuated”, a Jiuzhaigou tour company worker who gave only her surname, Yan, told AFP by phone.

President Xi Jinping called for “all-out efforts to rapidly organise relief work and rescue the injured” in the Sichuan quake.

In nearby Longnan in the neighbouring province of Gansu, also jolted by the quake, eight people died in landslides caused by heavy rain, the People’s Daily said. In May 2008, a M8.0 natural disaster struck Wenchuan and killed more than 87,000 people.

China’s National Commission for Disaster Reduction, quoted by AFP, said as many as 100 people might have been killed and 130,000 homes damaged. As of 1pm, all flights from the airport had been delayed with scores of passengers stranded.

The China Earthquake Networks Center said the quake was followed about 20 minutes later by a temblor measuring 3.3 in magnitude at a depth of 9 kilometers (5.5 miles).

“Our condolences to the Government and the people of China, especially those affected by the Sichuan quake”, the prime minister wrote on his Twitter page.

Wednesday’s quake hit a sparsely-populated area of the Xinjiang Autonomous Region close to the Kazakhstan border, the USGS said.

Earlier reports said residents in Jinghe county and the cities of Urumqi, Changji, Yining and Karamay felt strong tremors that lasted 10 to 20 seconds.

Aftershocks shuddered across the quake-prone province of Sichuan, adding to the anxiety of victims, with the most powerful reaching a magnitude of 4.8 on Wednesday.