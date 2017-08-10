China, Philippines urged to abide by maritime ruling

The ministers failed to release a customary joint statement after meeting on Saturday due to their differences on the sea issue, and yesterday it looked as if the stand-off would not end, two diplomats involved in the talks said.

“The ministers voiced their strong opposition to coercive unilateral actions that could alter the status quo and increase tensions, ” they said in a joint statement on the sidelines of the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) ministerial meetings in Manila.

The contending states should clarify their claims peacefully in accordance with a 1982 maritime treaty and worldwide law, according to the three, who met on the sidelines of annual meetings of Asia-Pacific foreign ministers in Manila, including those from China and Russian Federation.

China hopes that the United States could seriously consider the “double suspension” proposal, which requires the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to suspend its missile and nuclear activities in exchange for the suspension of large-scale U.S. The leaders of ASEAN countries feel that North Korea’s actions could result in a war in the area, which would not be good for ASEAS nations.

ASEAN countries have argued that is hard since its members do not have substantive ties with North Korea.

On Sunday, Beijing scored a coup when ASEAN ministers issued a diluted statement on the dispute and agreed to Beijing’s terms on talks during a security forum which the bloc is hosting in Manila. He argued it is better to have dialogue and utilise a rare opportunity where parties involved in the issue are meeting together.

“There were views that, ‘How can we hear them out or confront them if they’re not there?’ But there’s also a view that we should give them an ultimatum”, Cayetano said late Friday after discussing the issue with other foreign ministers.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho will attend Monday’s meeting. He left Pyongyang on Saturday and was en route to Manila, the North’s official KCNA news agency reported.

As an important regional organization, ASEAN has become a major force in promoting regional integration and maintaining regional peace and stability, Wang said.

The 10 foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations reiterated in a joint statement Saturday their grave concerns over the escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula due to the North’s two ICBM tests last month, saying the launches threaten world stability.

The United Nations Security Council was set to vote on Saturday on a US -drafted resolution that aims to slash by a third North Korea’s $3 billion annual export revenue over Pyongyang’s two intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests in July. Since then, Brunei, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia have joined the organization.