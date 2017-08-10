Chloë Grace Moretz’s co-star called her ‘too big’ to date

Actor Chloë Grace Moretz has opened up about being body-shamed by a male co-star when she was just 15 years old. “The dust settles [and] you kind of look around and go, ‘Well, what am I proud of, and what have I done that really I can look at and say that’s something that represents who Chloe Moretz is?'”

Kim’s sister Khloé also joined the fray, with an out-of-the-blue and generally gross response which put a picture of Moretz in a bikini next to a picture of a young woman with her private parts exposed.

Sensing a thinly-veiled jibe at her sister, Khloe Kardashian chimed in with a much-circulated photo of a blonde girl having her bottom exposed at the beach, believed at the time to be of Moretz, to which she wrote: ‘Is this the a hole you’re referring to?’ “They have this inferiority issue, and I’m like, ‘You are completely equal to me, you are no different than me”.

The decision came just after she was announced to star in a live adaption of The Little Mermaid and fans were seriously confused as to why she stepped back.

In more recent years, Moretz and Simone have started using their fame to speak out against body shaming. Though she says she’s moved past it now, she still remembers the time as “really dark”.

Moretz says she wasn’t aware of any inequality in Hollywood when it comes to pay, but adds if you’re a female alongside a big male co-star then you’re less likely to be listened to, likening it to being sat in the backseat of a auto. She’s also been turned down for roles due to her hair color. “I was like, ‘Okay, because I’m blond and there’s another blond in the movie, you can’t cast two?’ That’s such a masculine way of looking at things”. In this day and age you have all kinds, and it’s amusing, it’s serious, it’s every color, it’s every head shape, it’s every hair.

Moretz, 20, told Variety magazine: “I wish they were more aware of their surroundings and I wish they were more aware of what their husband and father are doing”.

“Pls know I have let the producers of the film know”.

She added, “We’re making big steps, but it’s a long way”. We’re nowhere near the top.

