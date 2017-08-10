Chris Brown’s Ex Comments On Chris Brown’s Comment On RIhanna’s Picture

One Instagram follower said: “Photoshop Um isn’t that just some string from her hand jewellery?”

Speaking about working with her, Delevingne recently told Sky: “As friends especially I’ve always spoken to her about my dreams”.

This week, Chris Brown and producer Pharrell Williams reacted to her new look.

Chris Brown’s ex, Karrueche Tran, has reacted to the singer’s comment on Rihanna’s sizzling bejewelled bikini photo. Tran said she understood why any of RiRi’s exes would comment on the Kadooment Day pic. A source said: “Kae is fully on team RiRi now, she thinks she’s a total goddess”.

“She definitely has been a really great support to me, not only as a friend but of course she’s a great person to ask for music advice”. “They do cross paths from time to time, and Kae is hoping the next time they are in the same place they could have a conversation and bond over all the craziness they have been through with Chris“.

The Barbados-born pop star celebrated her heritage at the annual festival in her home country on Monday, stealing the limelight in the eye-catching outfit.

Chris Brown joined the long list of social media users praising Rihanna’s latest look, a dazzling, figure-flaunting ensemble for the 2017 Crop Over festival in Barbados. “I need to get thick like that!”

Minaj shared a picture of herself with a blue wig and captioned it: “Trendsetter”.