Chris Cornell is to be honoured with a statue in Seattle

Nearly three months after his shocking death, plans have been announced for a statue of Chris Cornell to be built in his hometown of Seattle, Wash.

The Seattle Times report that Cornell has hired sculptor and artist Wayne Toth to create the memorial to be placed in a location in the city – and she is keen to hear where fans would like the statue to be placed.

“He has already given me a design and the children and I love it”, she said of Toth’s work. “He is Seattle’s son and we will be bringing him home and honoring him”. The statue will take about seven months, and the family is now working with Seattle to find a suitable location where it can reside.

It’s hard to believe that it has already been three months since Chris Cornell’s passing.

“Two months still feels like yesterday”, Cornell said.

Vicky Cornell spoke to The Seattle Times about the process of both mourning her husband Chris Cornell, who passed away in May, as well as finding ways to celebrate his rich legacy. “If that’s ever actually possible.He loved us so much that it’s hard to imagine life without such love, so we are holding on so tight to what we have”.

In addition, Vicky Cornell has committed $100,000 toward a music therapy program in her husband’s name that will run through the Seattle-based non-profit Childhaven, a charity to which the singer donated in recent years.